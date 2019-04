Ghana youth international Emmanuel Kumah scored two goals for Wisla Krakow U18 in their 3-0 win at Legia Warszawa on Saturday in the Polish Central Youth League.

Kumah opened the scoring on the half hour mark.

Seven minutes later he headed in the second to double their lead.

In the 66th minute Wisla Krakow netted the third to put the game beyond their hosts.

Kumah moved to the Polish side after playing for Ghana at the 2019 CAF U20 Cup of Nations in Niger.