Ghana youth star Ernest Nuamah scores 12th goal of the season but Nordsjaelland exit Landspokal Cup

Ghana U23 star Ernest Nuamah scored his 12th goal of the season in all competitions for FC Nordsjaelland in the Danish Landspokal Cup semi-finals on Thursday.

Nordsjaelland suffered elimination from the cup competition after losing 5-3 to FC Copenhagen in the second leg of the semi-finals at the Parken Stadium.

The first leg of the tie ended 3-2 in favour of Nordsjaelland at the Right to Dream Academy Park a week ago.

Sweden midfielder Viktor Claesson scored the opening goal of the match as early as the 7th minute to put Copenhagen ahead, but Nuamah cancelled the lead moments later when he scored from the spot.

Claesson scored again a few minutes later to restore the advantage for the hosts before assisting Jordan Larsson to make it three in the 21st minute.

Slovakia international defender increased the tally for Copenhagen in the 63rd minute.

Jacob Christensen and Wahidullah Faghir scored in the space of five minutes to reduce the deficit for Nordsjaelland in the 67th and 72nd minutes, respectively.

Portuguese forward Diogo Goncalves put the nail in the coffin to send Copenhagen to the final of this year's Landspokal Cup a few minutes later, converting a penalty kick.

Copenhagen will face Aalborg BK in the final, which will take place at the Parken Stadium on May 18, 2023.