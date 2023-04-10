Ghana youth star Ernest Nuamah scores again as Nordsjaelland win over Brondby

Ghana and Nordsjaelland youngster Ernest Nuamah continued in his terrific form as he scored a sublime goal to help his team earn victory over Brondby in the Danish Superliga Championship.

Having missed the previous game against Aarhus Fremad in the Landspokal Cup due to fatigue, the 20-year-old returned to action on Monday with another great performance.

He completed a nice attack by shooting Nordsjaelland into the lead in the 12th minute. Nuamah received a good pass from Jacob Christensen in the penalty box and wasted no time in striking it into the top left corner.

Frese Martin doubled the lead 17 minutes later to put Nordsjaelland in pole position to win the tie.

While they pushed for a third goal Brondby were reluctant to let it happen as they tried to fight back into the game. Their resilience partly paid off as they pulled one back 14 minutes to full-time. Norwegian forward Ohi Omoijuanfo converted a penalty to restore hopes but wasn't enough as the game ended 2-1.

Nuamah has scored thrice against Brondby and contributed to four goals in his last four games. He is now fourth on the top scorers' chart with nine goals and four assists.

Following FC Copenhagen's defeat earlier on Monday, Nordsjaelland now top the table with 46 points after 24 matches.