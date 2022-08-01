Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

Ghanaian Alfred Owusu joins Italian Serie D side Sanremese Calcio on loan from Bologna

Published on: 01 August 2022
Ghanaian midfielder Alfred Owusu has signed for Italian fourth-tier club Sanremese Calcio on a one-year loan from Bologna.

The 18-year-old joined Bologna last January in the U18 youth league where he made 16 appearances in all competitions. He was deployed as a central midfielder and occasionally on the right flank.

Owusu expressed his gratitude to the club after the announcement on the club's Instagram account " I'm very happy to be in Sanremo. As soon as I heard about the interest of the blue and society, I knew it could be a great opportunity for me"

Sanremese finished second behind Novara last season and lost the play-off final to Citta di Varese.

Owusu is hoping to help Sanremese help secure promotion to Serie C.

"Let's hope we do even better and win the championship. Sanremo can be an important showcase for me and my teammates."

"I will give my all to make myself useful and to win the trust of the coach."

By Richard Gyasi

