Ghanaian Araphat Mohammed determined to help FC Nordjaelland achieve best results

Ghanaian youngster Araphat Mohammed has joined FC Nordjaelland on a long-term contract from Right to Dream Academy, intending to help the Danish top-flight club flourish.

The 18-year-old attacker moves to Denmark after completing his development at the Akosombo-based Academy, becoming the latest player from the institution to join Nordjaelland.

Mohammed expressed his excitement about joining the Wild Tigers, stating that he is eager to get started and contribute to the team's success.

"It feels really good to be here at FC NordsjÃ¦lland. I can't wait to get started. I have already attended some trainings and it has been really good so far. But of course also hard. It is a high level and you have to fight and perform at every training session if you want to be able to keep up," he said.

The young striker emphasized his determination to give his all to help Nordjaelland achieve the best results possible.

"I am determined to give everything I have in me to achieve the best results with FC NordsjÃ¦lland. Of course, I want to show everyone what I'm capable of on the pitch, but that first requires me to show myself on the training pitch - and that's where my focus is now," he added.

suggest headlines