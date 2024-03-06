Ghanaian attacker Godberg Barry Cooper scores debut goal for new club FK Tobol

Ghanaian forward Godberg Barry Cooper netted his very first goal for new club FK Tobol Kostanay in the Kazakhstani Premier League this afternoon.

Tobol came from behind to record a resounding 4-2 victory over Yelimay Semay at the Centranyl Stadion in Kostanay in match day two of the new campaign.

Cooper sealed his move on the last day of the Kazakhstani transfer window as he signed for the Tobol after leaving Romanian side UTA Arad.

Former Cameroon international Robert Tambe scored to put Yelimay ahead in the 2nd minute.

Two goals from Igor Ivanovic and Yevgeniy Shakhov in the 26th and 30th minutes respectively overturned the scoreline for Tobol before the break.

Brazilian attacker China dos Santos levelled matters for the visitors with a penalty kick a few minutes into the second half.

The Italian-born Ghanaian restored the advantage for Tobol in the 72nd minute before Erkin Tapalov sealed the win in stoppage-time.

Cooper has a goal after two games for Tobol. He was involved when the club won the Kazakhstani Super Cup last week.