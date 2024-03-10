Ghanaian attacker Kwadwo Duah scores in Ludogorets away triumph

In a stellar performance, Swiss-Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Duah showcased his prowess as Ludogorets triumphed over Botev Plovdiv in the Bulgarian top-flight on Sunday.

The 26-year-old played a pivotal role in securing an away victory during the match day 24 clash at Hristo Botev, Plovdiv.

Duah demonstrated his goal-scoring prowess, opening the scoring just 13 minutes into the game, with an assist from Spanish midfielder Son Hidalgo Gomez.

Ludogorets further solidified their lead with Jakub Piotrowski finding the net in the 27th minute, ultimately clinching the win.

Duah showcased endurance by playing the full duration of the match, while former Ghana international Bernard Tekpetey contributed 80 minutes before being replaced by Rwan Seco.

Despite representing Switzerland at youth levels, Duah remains eligible to play for Ghana.

The 27-year-old's impactful performance adds to his impressive season tally, boasting five goals and two assists in 12 appearances.

Ludogorets' triumph secured them the coveted three maximum points, reaffirming Duah's significance in their successful campaign.