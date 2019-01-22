Ghanaian Bernard Mensah returns to English side Aldershot Town

Bernard Mensah has returned to Aldershot Town on loan for the remainder of the season from Bristol Rovers just a year after he left the club to join the Gas.

The talented attacker has spent this season out on loan at EFL League Two side Lincoln City and joins the Shots squad for the crucial run-in of games.

A popular member of the squad for the previous two seasons; Mensah originally joined the Shots in 2016 from Watford, where he made two first team appearances in the Championship as well as spending time out on loan at Braintree Town and Barnet.

Mensah cemented a first team spot in Gary Waddock’s Shots side almost immediately and went on to score 17 goals in 63 games for the Shots, attracting the attention of League One side Bristol Rovers who signed him in January 2018.

Mensah will wear the number 20 shirt and goes straight into the squad who travel to Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday.