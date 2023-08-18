GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian champions Medeama SC get new 47-seater bus from Hisense Ghana

Published on: 18 August 2023
Medeama SC have been presented with a new team bus by Hisense Ghana after their remarkable exploits in the Ghana Premier League.

The Yellow and Mauves emerged champions of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League leapfrogging Aduana Stars in the latter stages of the competition to win their first-ever league title.

In a heartwarming gesture, the Chinese multinational corporation specialising in electronics and appliances have gifted the team a 47-seater bus branded with Hisense, Medeama SC's logo, and other sponsors and partners of the club.

The bus was presented to the team on Friday by the brand ambassador of Hisense Gahna on Friday who drove the long vehicle to the forecourt of the Trakwa Community Centre.

Her presence was warmly welcomed by the fans of the Tarkwa-based club.

Having won the Ghana Premier League, Medeama Sc are preparing to kickstart their campaign in the CAF Champions League on Sunday as they clash with Remo Stars of Nigeria at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

