Ghanaian coach Eric Asomani Wiafe leads Chinese club to bronze medal at Shanghai International Youth Championship

Ghanaian trainer Eric Asomani Wiafe, popularly known as Totti, has led his Chinese club Kunming FC to win the bronze medal in the Shanghai International Youth Invitational Championship.

The championship is a youth tournament played every year and is eight years old, but this is the first one after the COVID-19 pandemic

The 2023 edition comprised sixteen U17 teams from four countries, namely China, South Korea, Japan, and Cote d'Ivoire.

Two teams from Korea, two teams from Japan and one from Cote d'Ivoire, and the remaining 11 teams from China.

The tournament was hosted in Shanghai by the China Football Association together with the Chinese Ministry of Sports.

Shanghai Port FC, former club of Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan, emerged the winners of this year's tournament.

Asomani Wiafe joined the Kunming U17 team early this year for a period of two years with an option to extend for another year.

He was the head coach of the Bechem United U17 team, which participated in the Dallas Cup in the United States of America in 2019.

Asomani Wiafe spent one year at Bechem before taking charge of Faith Soccer Academy in Prampram, where he has been coaching until his appointment to handle Kunming.

The Kunming U17 team compete in the Chinese League Two and also women U17 championship in China, and the Ghanaian tactician has been tasked to help develop as many talents he can.

Some photos of the Ghanaian trainer and his team.