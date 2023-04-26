Ghanaian coach Stephen Appiah leads Philippine team to third place in BPI AIA Asia 7s Championship

Ghanaian coach Stephen "Tonaldo" Appiah has led the Philippines football team to a third-place finish in the BPI AIA Asia 7s Football Championships.

It was Appiah's first coaching role for a national side, and the former Manila Digger Football Club striker was pleased with his team's performance.

The Philippines beat Brunei 6-3 in the third-place playoff, with MJ Libre scoring five goals and Mark Ninolas adding one. Despite missing key player Bienvenido Marañon, the Philippines dominated the match and sealed the victory with a brace of goals in the final five minutes.

Appiah praised his team's efforts, saying he was "proud of the boys" and grateful for the opportunity to coach the national side.

“I am thankful and grateful for this huge opportunity to coach the Philippine team,” glowed Tonaldo. “This is a big step towards my coaching career.”

The Ghanaian, who previously coached Team Bonifacio Global City, hopes to bring the Asia 7s trophy back to the Filipino people in the future.

“Finishing third as host wasn’t what we dreamt of but I am proud of the boys,” underscored Tonaldo. “They gave it all on the field. Hopefully, in the next chapter of the Asia 7s, we bring the trophy back to the Filipino people. I am also thankful to all the fans who came out in huge numbers to support the team.”