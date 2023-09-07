Ghanaian defender Daniel Aryeetey signs for Al Khaldi Club in Saudi Arabia

Former Berekum Arsenal defender Daniel Aryeetey has completed a transfer move to Saudi third division side Al Khaldi Club, the club have announced on their social network pages.

The 22-year-old defender has already begun training with his new club after completing the formalities of his transfer a few days ago.

The head coach of Al Khaldi said that Daniel will strengthen his defensive sector and increase competition within the group.

His experience with Bahraini side Isa Town FC will be a great addition to the club in the upcoming campaign.

Also, his defensive, technical, physical qualities, his abilities to read the game, and his assertiveness will be a great addition to the Al Khaldi.