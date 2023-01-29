Ghanaian defender Derrick Arthur Köhn scores as Hannover lose at home to Kaiserslautern

Germany-born Ghanaian defender Derrick Arthur Köhn was on the scoresheet for Hannover 96 when they lost at home to 1. FC Kaiserslautern in the German Bundesliga two on Saturday.

The 23-year-old fullback opened the scoring of the match but that wasn't enough to prevent his side from losing 3-1 in the end at the Heinz-von-Heiden-Arena.

Köhn scored to give the hosts the lead as early as the 17th minute of the round 18 encounter in Hannover.

Kaiserslautern drew level just two minutes after recess through young midfielder Julian Niehues after being set up by Boris Tomiak.

American forward Terrance Boyd gave the visitors the lead in the 66th minute before substitute Phillipp Hercher rounded off the victory with a stoppage-time goal.

Ghanaian attacker Aaron Opoku started and lasted 82 minutes in the match for Kaiserslautern after he was replaced with Lex-Tyger Lobinger.

Köhn has two goals and four assists in 18 appearances for Hannover in the German second-tier this campaign.