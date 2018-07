PSV Eindhoven defender Derrick Luckassen is part of the club's 27-man squad for pre-season tour of Switzerland.

The Ghanaian has arrived in the European country with the team as they begin their pre-season training camp in Verbie.

Coach Mark Van Bommel will trim the rough edges of his team for the next 10 days ahead of the new season.

PSV will play series of pre-season friendly games against Xamax Neuchâtel and Galatasaray.