Ghanaian defender Emmanuel Hackman registers assist for Portimonense in victory against Vitoria Guimaraes

Ghanaian right-back Emmanuel Hackman registered his first assist of the campaign as Portimonense recorded a 3-2 win over Vitoria Guimaraes in the Portuguese Liga NOS.

The Orange shot into the lead just five minutes on the clock through Shoya Nakajima, the Japanese forward beautifully controlled Hackman's lofty ball in the 18 yard box before firing his low shot past goalkeeper Douglas Jesus.

Both sides failed to add up to the score line as the first half into recess but with the hosts slightly ahead on possession.

Guimaraes pulled parity in the 65th minute courtesy an own goal by Brazilian midfielder Jadson but quickly restored the hosts lead four minutes later.

Ola John leveled the score line in the 82nd minute for Guimaraes with bullet shot before Nakajima won the game for the hosts with four minutes left on the clock.

Hackman played the entire duration of the game while compatriot Alhassan Wakaso who picked a booking also lasted 90 minutes for the losers.