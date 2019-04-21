Ghanaian defender Ibrahim Yaro impresses in Switchbacks 2-2 draw at leaders Portland Timbers

Ghanaian defender Ibrahim Yaro lasted the entire duration of the game as Switchbacks FC earned 2-2 draw on the road against Portland Timbers 2 in the USL Championship on Saturday night.

The powerful Centre-back was pivotal again as his side picked a point against the Western Conference leaders.

Yaro, who is on loan from Ghanaian side Medeama, has been a key cog of the Colorado Spring Switchbacks team since joining.

The defender has become an integral part of the side, churning out impressive displays for the side.

Coming off of a 2-0 loss to Reno 1868 FC last week, the Switchbacks were looking to get back on track in Portland where the team has previously had success. Within the first 20 minutes of the game, Shane Malcolm was taken down in the 18-yard-box to earn a penalty kick for the Switchbacks which Jordan Burt calmly converted into the bottom left corner to earn the 1-0 lead. The Switchbacks goalkeeper, Abraham Rodriguez, made himself big to come up with a crucial save in the 28th minute to preserve the Switchbacks lead going into the half.

Portland had the first opportunity of the second half just three minutes in as Jamal Jack was forced into making a headed clearance off the goal line before the rebound hit the post from Portland.

The hosts found an equalizer in the 63rd minute when Foster Langsdorf finished off a cross from Nathan Smith. Portland had a chance to take the lead in the 72nd minute with a penalty kick of their own, but Rodriguez dove the correct way and made the save with a strong hand to keep the score level.

In the 84th minute, the Switchbacks regained the lead as Jordan Schweitzer uncorked a powerful shot from nearly 30 yards out that beat Jake Leeker at his near post.

But Portland would equalize again through Langsdorf two minutes later as the forward headed a cross off the post and in to leave the final score at 2-2.

It’s been a remarkable start for Ibrahim Yaro, who continues to win the club over with his solid defensive displays.

The Ghanaian will be heavily involved when Switchbacks head to Oklahoma to play the Tulsa Roughnecks FC on Wednesday, April 24th.

They will return to Weidner Field to face El Paso Locomotive FC on May 4.