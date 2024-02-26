Ghanaian defender Isaac Donkor sent off in Sakaryaspor's defeat

Isaac Donkor, a Ghanaian defender playing for Sakaryaspor in the TFF First League, was sent off in his team's 3-2 defeat to EyÃ¼pspor on Sunday.

Donkor received two yellow cards, resulting in his ejection from the game after 51 minutes.

Sakaryaspor struggled to maintain their composure following Donkor's dismissal, ultimately conceding an 80th-minute winner to EyÃ¼pspor.

The loss marked a disappointing end to the week for Sakaryaspor, who had hoped to secure a draw despite being down a man.

Donkor's suspension means that Sakaryaspor will have to face their next opponent without one of their most important players.

The 28-year-old defender has been a valuable asset to the team since joining on a free transfer from Adanaspor, making 18 appearances this season in the Turkish second-tier.

Born in Kumasi, Ghana, Donkor began his career at Padova Youth in Italy before moving to Inter Milan, Bari, Cesena, and eventually CS U Craiova in Romania and Austria's Sturm Graz. Despite his extensive experience, Donkor will now have to sit out the next game due to his red card.

Sakaryaspor's defeat to EyÃ¼pspor marks a setback in their quest for promotion to the Turkish Super Lig. The team remains determined to bounce back from this loss and continue fighting for a top-flight berth.