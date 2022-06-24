Ghanaian defender Jordi Osei-Tutu ready for Bundesliga challenge after completing Bochum move

English-born Ghanaian defender Jordi Osei-Tutu has expressed delight in completing his move from Arsenal to VfL Bochum.

The 23-year-old penned a three-year deal to return to the German outfit, having spent the 2019/20 campaign on loan when Bochum were in Bundesliga II.

Osei-Tutu, who will get the chance to impress Ghana coach Otto Addo in Germany, says he is ready for the Bundesliga challenge.

"I am happy to be back in Bochum and at VfL. The last few years have been a bit more difficult for me. I can't wait to play in front of the fans again and get to know my new team - I still know some of the players. The Bundesliga will be a new challenge," he told the club's official website.

He spent half of the 2021-22 season at Rotherham United where he joined them in January 2022 and went ahead to make 14 appearances in the English League One and two appearances in the EFL trophy.

During the 2019/20 season he played on loan for Bochum where he had an impressive outing with them with 5 goals in 21 matches in the Bundesliga 2 as he mostly played as a winger.