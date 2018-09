Ghanaian youngster Abdul Kadiri Mohammed marked his first home start with a goal as Arsenal Tula drew 2-2 with Rubin Kazan.

Saturdays match was round 8 of the Russia Premier League.

Mohammed who earned his second start of the season since joining Arsenal Tula in the summer scored in the 12th minute to open the scoring of the game.

The 22 year-old earned a place in team of round 7 with only his first start of the season last weekend.

By Nuhu Adams