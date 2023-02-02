Ghanaian defender Kasim Adams on target for FC Basel in Swiss Cup

Ghanaian defender Kasim Adams scored for FC Basel in their Swiss Cup quarter-final victory over Grasshoppers on Wednesday night.

The Hoffenheim loanee netted in the second half as Basel strolled into the semi-final after an eight goal thriller.

Anton Kade opened the scoring for the visitors on the half hour mark but the hosts responded immediately through Ayumu Seko.

Basel took the lead again on the stroke of half time after Fabian Frei slotted home from the spot.

Zeki Amdouni extended the lead three minutes after the break before Renat Dadashov reduced the deficit for Grasshoppers from the spot.

Ghana's Kassim Adams restored the two goal lead in the 63rd minute. Seko netted his second to make it 4-3 before Amdouni sealed victory in the final minute.

Compatriot and former Ghana U20 star Emmanuel Essiam made his debut for Basel.