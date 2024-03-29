Ghanaian defender Konadu Yiadom set for Ukrainian Premier League debut with Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih

Excitement brews as 23-year-old Ghanaian center-back, Konadu Yiadom, gears up for his debut in the Ukrainian Premier League this weekend.

Yiadom is poised to make his first appearance for Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih in their upcoming clash against NK Veres-Rivne on Saturday.

Having secured a spot in the matchday squad, the former WAFA captain is anticipated to step onto the top-flight stage for the first time.

Yiadom's journey to this moment began when he joined the Ukrainian outfit in September 2023 on a season-long loan from Ghana Premier League club, Hearts of Oak.

Despite facing travel documentation challenges, the highly-rated defender arrived in Ukraine last week to embark on his Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih adventure.

Yiadom wasted no time integrating into the team, participating in training sessions throughout the week, and is now primed for his dream debut in European football.

During his stint with Hearts of Oak last season, Yiadom showcased his talent through 20 appearances, netting two goals along the way.

Kryvbas, currently enjoying a successful campaign, occupies the second spot in the league standings with 43 points from 21 matches, setting their sights on European football for next season.