Ghanaian defender Konadu Yiadom thrilled to join Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih and play in Europe

Ghanaian defender Konadu Yiadom is thrilled to have completed his transfer to Ukrainian top-tier side Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih on a season-long loan from Hearts of Oak.

The former Black Galaxies defender arrived in Ukraine a few days ago to seal his move after several months awaiting his visa.

Konadu started his career in 2018 at Tema United, then played for WAFA from 2018 to 2022 before joining Hearts of Oak in 2022.

The 23-year-old centre-back featured prominently for the Phobians last season, making 27 appearances and scoring one goal.

He has expressed his delight to finally complete the move to Ukraine and is looking forward to the new challenge.

"I am very excited to have signed for Kryvbas KR. I have been looking forward to this move, and I am grateful to have the opportunity to play in Europe," he said during his first interview.

I am ready to work hard and help the team achieve its objectives," said Konadu.

Kryvbas KR are presently sitting in 2nd place in the Ukrainian First League this season as they seek continental football next season.

Konadu is a promising young talent and will be hoping to make a name for himself in Europe with his new club.