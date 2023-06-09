Ghanaian defender Maxwell Arthur bids farewell to Dreams FC

Ghanaian defender Maxwell Arthur has confirmed his departure from Dreams FC at the end of the season.

After dedicating eight years to the Ghana Premier League club, Arthur is ready to embark on a new chapter in his career.

Expressing his gratitude in a farewell statement, Arthur extended his appreciation to the club officials and his teammates.

With a mix of emotions, he announced his departure, stating, "It is with mixed emotions that I announce my departure from the club after six wonderful years. I have reached a mutual agreement with the club to terminate my contract and pursue a new challenge in my career."

Arthur went on to express his heartfelt appreciation to everyone who had been part of his journey at the club. He acknowledged the valuable lessons learned and personal growth achieved during his time there.

"I want to thank everyone who has been part of this amazing journey with me. I have learned so much from you all and I have grown as a player and as a person," he said.

The departing defender further expressed his gratitude for the support received from the fans and the sense of belonging he experienced.

"You have supported me through the highs and lows, the victories and defeats, the injuries and recoveries. You have made me feel at home and part of a family," Arthur remarked.

Arthur expressed his fondness for the memories created together, the triumphs celebrated, the goals scored, and the joy brought to the fans. He emphasized that these cherished moments would forever remain with him.

Having previously represented Ghana at the U20 and U23 levels, Arthur's next objective is to earn a spot in the Black Stars team.