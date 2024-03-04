GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 04 March 2024
Ghanaian defender Maxwell Gyamfi sees red in VfL Osnabrück's victory over Hamburger SV 
HAMBURG, GERMANY - MARCH 03: Maxwell Gyamfi of VfL Osnabrueck is challenged by Ludovit Reis of Hamburger SV during the Second Bundesliga match between Hamburger SV and VfL Osnabrück at Volksparkstadion on March 03, 2024 in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo by Cathrin Mueller/Getty Images)

Ghanaian defender Maxwell Gyamfi took center stage in a Bundesliga 2 showdown as his sending-off marred VfL OsnabrÃ¼ck's thrilling 2-1 triumph against Hamburger SV on a dramatic Sunday afternoon.

The match started with VfL OsnabrÃ¼ck seizing an early lead as Lukas Kunze netted a right-footed shot from close range in the 6th minute, capitalising on a pinpoint cross by MichaÃ«l Cuisance following a set-piece situation.

Hamburger SV countered just before halftime, with Robert Glatzel calmly converting a penalty in the 45th + 2 minute, leveling the scoreline at 1-1.

The turning point came in the 76th minute when Maxwell Gyamfi, a key player for VfL OsnabrÃ¼ck, received a second yellow card for a rash challenge, resulting in his expulsion and leaving his team to face the final minutes with a numerical disadvantage.

Undeterred by the setback, VfL OsnabrÃ¼ck continued to press forward, and their resilience paid off in the dying moments. In the 89th minute, MichaÃ«l Cuisance confidently converted a penalty with a left-footed strike into the top right corner, securing a hard-fought victory.

Despite the red card drama, VfL OsnabrÃ¼ck celebrated their win, while Black Stars winger Ransford Yeboah KÃ¶nigsdÃ¶rffer, featuring for Hamburger SV, was substituted in the 58th minute, unable to leave a significant impact on the game.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

