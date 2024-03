Ghanaian defender Maxwell Gyamfi sees red in VfL Osnabrück's victory over Hamburger SV 

Ghanaian defender Maxwell Gyamfi took center stage in a Bundesliga 2 showdown as his sending-off marred VfL Osnabrück's thrilling 2-1 triumph against Hamburger SV on a dramatic Sunday afternoon.

The match started with VfL Osnabrück seizing an early lead as Lukas Kunze netted a right-footed shot from close range in the 6th minute, capitalising on a pinpoint cross by Michaël Cuisance following a set-piece situation.

Hamburger SV countered just before halftime, with Robert Glatzel calmly converting a penalty in the 45th + 2 minute, leveling the scoreline at 1-1.

The turning point came in the 76th minute when Maxwell Gyamfi, a key player for VfL Osnabrück, received a second yellow card for a rash challenge, resulting in his expulsion and leaving his team to face the final minutes with a numerical disadvantage.

Undeterred by the setback, VfL Osnabrück continued to press forward, and their resilience paid off in the dying moments. In the 89th minute, Michaël Cuisance confidently converted a penalty with a left-footed strike into the top right corner, securing a hard-fought victory.

Despite the red card drama, VfL Osnabrück celebrated their win, while Black Stars winger Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer, featuring for Hamburger SV, was substituted in the 58th minute, unable to leave a significant impact on the game.