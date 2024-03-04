Ghanaian defender Maxwell Gyamfi sees red in VfL Osnabrück's victory over Hamburger SV 

Ghanaian defender Maxwell Gyamfi took center stage in a Bundesliga 2 showdown as his sending-off marred VfL OsnabrÃ¼ck's thrilling 2-1 triumph against Hamburger SV on a dramatic Sunday afternoon.

The match started with VfL OsnabrÃ¼ck seizing an early lead as Lukas Kunze netted a right-footed shot from close range in the 6th minute, capitalising on a pinpoint cross by MichaÃ«l Cuisance following a set-piece situation.

Hamburger SV countered just before halftime, with Robert Glatzel calmly converting a penalty in the 45th + 2 minute, leveling the scoreline at 1-1.

The turning point came in the 76th minute when Maxwell Gyamfi, a key player for VfL OsnabrÃ¼ck, received a second yellow card for a rash challenge, resulting in his expulsion and leaving his team to face the final minutes with a numerical disadvantage.

Undeterred by the setback, VfL OsnabrÃ¼ck continued to press forward, and their resilience paid off in the dying moments. In the 89th minute, MichaÃ«l Cuisance confidently converted a penalty with a left-footed strike into the top right corner, securing a hard-fought victory.

Despite the red card drama, VfL OsnabrÃ¼ck celebrated their win, while Black Stars winger Ransford Yeboah KÃ¶nigsdÃ¶rffer, featuring for Hamburger SV, was substituted in the 58th minute, unable to leave a significant impact on the game.