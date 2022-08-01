Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Adams signs for Portuguese club Sporting Club Da Covilha

Published on: 01 August 2022
Ghanaian defender Mohammed Adams signs for Portuguese club Sporting Club Da Covilha

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Adams has signed Sporting Club Da Covilha in the Portuguese second-tier Liga.

The club have agreed to a one-year loan with the option to buy from his mother club, FK Honka in Finland.

The former Planners Athletic player, 21, was on loan at Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals before the opportunity to move abroad arose.

In the truncated 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season, he made seven appearances for the Scientific Soccer Lads.

Adams was a member of Ghana's U-17 team, which competed in the 2018 WAFU Zone B tournament in Togo.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more