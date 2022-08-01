Ghanaian defender Mohammed Adams signs for Portuguese club Sporting Club Da Covilha

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Adams has signed Sporting Club Da Covilha in the Portuguese second-tier Liga.

The club have agreed to a one-year loan with the option to buy from his mother club, FK Honka in Finland.

The former Planners Athletic player, 21, was on loan at Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals before the opportunity to move abroad arose.

In the truncated 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season, he made seven appearances for the Scientific Soccer Lads.

Adams was a member of Ghana's U-17 team, which competed in the 2018 WAFU Zone B tournament in Togo.