Ghanaian defender Mohammed Alhassan joins Amanat Baghdad in Iraqi Premier League

Former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak defender Mohammed Alhassan has completed a transfer move to Amanat Baghdad SC, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The experienced defender moves to the newly-promoted Iraqi Premier League outfit on a free transfer, having left Kotoko at the end of the 2022-23 season.

The 31-year-old has already begun training with his new club after completing the formalities of his transfer over the weekend.

Alhassan signed a one-year renewal contract after passing his medical examination.

The former Black Galaxies defender joined Kotoko for the second half of the campaign after departing bitterest rivals Hearts, making 13 appearances in the league.

Alhassan joined Hearts in December 2018 from WAFA SC, going ahead to play 86 matches for the Phobians in the league across the period.

He won the Ghana Premier League and FA Cup titles with the Ghanaian giants.