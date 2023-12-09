Ghanaian defender Nasiru Moro departs Swedish club Orebro SK after contract expiry

Swedish second-tier club Örebro SK has announced the departure of Ghanaian defender Nasiru Moro following the expiration of his contract.

The former Accra Lions center-back, who spent nearly three years in Sweden, will now be seeking a new club.

Örebro SK conveyed their best wishes for Moro's future endeavors in a statement on their website, acknowledging his contribution to the team over 51 competitive matches during his time with the club.

"Nasiru Moro is leaving ÖSK Fotboll after 51 competitive matches with the club. We would like to extend a big thank you to Nasiru for his time in Örebro," the statement reads.

"In late July 2021, Nasiru Moro signed with ÖSK Fotboll, having most recently played for the Croatian club HNK Gorica. Over two and a half seasons, Nasiru participated in a total of 51 competitive matches wearing the black and white jersey.

"It is now confirmed that Nasiru Moro is departing the club as his contract expires at the turn of the year. We wish him the best of luck in his future career."