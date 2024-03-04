GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian defender Nathaniel Adjei impresses as Lorient stun Stade Rennais

Published on: 04 March 2024
Former Ghana U20 star, Nathaniel Adjei, produced another decent performance as FC Lorient bounced back from their defeat to FC Nantes to beat Stade Rennais at the Roazhon Park. 

The Hammarby loanee played full throttle as the Oranges collected all three points on the road with a 2-1 victory.

Ivorian forward Mohamed Bamba opened the scoring for Lorient before second-half substitute El Junior Kroupi doubled in the 90th minute.

However, Rennais pulled one back through Amine Gouiri late in injury time.

Adjei has been a regular performer for Lorient since joining in the winter transfer window on loan from Swedish giants Hammarby.

With the defender starting for the Ligue 1 side, Lorient has one four of their last five matches, making them the most in-form team in France.

Lorient are gradually pulling away from the drop zone and now sit 13th on the table following Sunday's victory.

The French outfit have the option of making Adjei's deal a permanent one at the end of the season.

