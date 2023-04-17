Ghanaian defender Nathaniel Adjei makes first league start in Hammarby's clash against AIK

Ghana youth defender, Nathaniel Adjei was handing his first league start for Hammarby in the Swedish league against AIK Stockholm.

The former Ghana U17 defender started and lasted 77 minutes as Hammarby lost the Stockholm derby 2-0 at the Friends Arena.

A brace from from Alexander Fesshaie Beraki ensured AIK collected all three points in front of the home fans.

Meanwhile, Adjei who is gradually warming his way into Swedish football enjoyed some moments of brilliance despite the defeat.

The young centre-back has now made two league appearances this season and will be hoping to get more game time as the season grows.

His performances in the Svenska Cup has courted attention from Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko ahead of the U23 Cup of Nations in June.

He is expected to make the squad for the tournament in Morocco as the Black Meteors eye a return to the Olympic Games.