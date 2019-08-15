Ghanaian defender Rashid Obuobi features as FK Ventspils suffer heavy defeat to Victoria Guimaraes in Europa League qualifiers

Ghanaian defender Abdul Rashid Obuobi was in action for Latvian side FK Ventspils as they suffered an embarassing defeat to Victoria Guimaraes in the Europa League qualifiers.

Obuobi lasted 57 minutes of the game and was replaced by Danills Ulimbasevs, with his side 2-0 down.

After his substitution, FK Ventspils went on to lose 6-0 including conceding three goals in 6 minutes.

Portuguese attacker Rochinha scored a brace in ten minutes after Davidson had fetched the opener in the 28th minute for the home side Victoria Guimaraes.

Rochinha netted in the 48 and 58th minute before a rampant Guimaraes scored three times in 6 minutes to seal the heavy win.

Joao Carlos and Joao Pedro scored in the space of 60 seconds before Pepe completed the thrashing with the final goal in the 86th minute.