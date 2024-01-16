Ghanaian defender Rashid Sumaila eager to end career with Asante Kotoko or Ebusua Dwarfs

Ghanaian football stalwart Rashid Sumaila has made a heartfelt declaration as he approaches the twilight of his illustrious career, expressing a strong desire to conclude his professional journey on home soil.

The former Black Stars defender is keen on donning the colours of either Asante Kotoko or Ebusua Dwarfs, two clubs that hold a special place in his footballing history.

Sumaila, renowned for his defensive prowess, recently returned to Ghana, not only to reconnect with his roots but also to actively engage in training with his newly formed Division three side. The 31-year-old, who commenced his career with these traditional Ghanaian clubs, is fueled by a deep desire to end his footballing journey where it all began.

“I started in Ghana, and of course, I would want to end it here, give back and play for them. I have two clubs. I played for Great Astronomers at Colts, I played Venomous Vipers, I played Ebusua Dwarfs and Asante Kotoko before moving outside. So let’s say if I want to return, I will play for Ebusua Dwarfs or Asante Kotoko,” Sumaila shared in an interview with ghanasportspage.com.

Evidently committed to his vision, Sumaila is actively involved with a lower-tier side in Cape Coast, contributing both on and off the field.