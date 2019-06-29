Ghanaian defender Richmond Opoku joins Asec Mimosas

Ivorian giants ASEC Mimosas have announced the signing of Ghanaian defender Richmond Opoku Manu ahead of the 2019/2020 season.

Manu who has been very consistent in the Ivorian Ligue 1 with his performance completed his move to the Abidjan based side on Saturday from rivals Africa Sports FC.

The 23-year-old had a short spell with Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko SC in 2014 before moving to Ivory Coast to join Sporting Gnagnoa.

Manu is expected to be key part of the ASEC Mimosas team next season as they eye to win the league again and make it to the CAF Champions League.