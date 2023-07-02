Ghanaian defender Robin Polley donates jerseys and football boots to children in Egyaa

Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Robin Polley has again donated football boots and jerseys to young children in three villages in the Egyaa district.

The Heracles Almelo right-back also successfully organised the Egyaa Cup as part of activities to help children from the three communities in Egyaa.

"Speechless… First of all I want to thank VDL Maasluis with all of my heart for donating 750 new Nike football boots. Wow… What a pleasure these children can get from playing football barefoot without any complaint or worries. All they had was a ball and their nice smile on their faces," and excited Polley wrote on social media.

"Now I can say to my mother the Queen mother of the village, that all of the 3 villages are equipped with football boots, football kits and balls, I am happy and proud that not just me but also people close to me can be a part of this gold investment in this kids their futures to have more possibilities and to go for their talents, every kid in Egyaa can chase his dream daily with the things that were difficult to obtain for them."

The former Black Meteors player had support from Dutch clubs Heracles Almelo and ADO Den Haag.

"And I was able to build this up in 3 years with the cooperation of my employer Heracles and my old employer ADO Den Haag, who were able to donate a total of 550 football kits," he continued.

"This year I could also make this available for every school in the village who have now a big amount of football kits and can organize their own sports activities. The first edition of the Egyaa Cup was able to take place with this donation, Speechless again, step by step it’s getting bigger and a reality God is the greatest."