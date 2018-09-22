Ghanaian defender Samuel "Mensiro" Mensah grabs winner as Oestersunds FK stun IK Sirius in Sweden

Ghanaian defender Samuel Mensah scored the winner for Oestersunds FK as they stunned IK Sirius in the Swedish Allsvenskan on Saturday.

The 29 year old scored the only goal of the game in the 90 minute to ensure Oestersunds FK picked all three points on the road.

The game, which was fiercely contested saw four players ending up in the books of the referee with two from IK Sirius and the rest to Oestersunds FK.

Mensah was netting his first goal of the season as Oestersunds FK keep on pushing up the league table.

The win lift them to sixth on the Swedish Allsvenskan table.

Mensah's compatriot Patrick Kpozo came on in the 83rd minute to replace Ludvig Fritzson as Oestersunds FK went away with all three points.