Ghanaian duo Asante, Awako to work under Rick Schantz at Phoenix Rising

Ghanaian duo Solomon Asante and Gladson Awako will play under Rick Schantz as Phoenix Rising substantive manager following a confirmation by the club on Wednesday.

The USL Western Conference champions, on Wednesday announced that Rick Schantz, has been elevated from interim coach position to head coach of the club.

The club also retained assistant coaches Blair Gavin and Peter Ramage and goalkeeper coach Cory Robertson at posts.

The Ghanaian sprinter, helped Phoenix Rising FC to win its first silverware in club history on last week as it raised the Western Conference Championship in the 2018 USL Cup Playoffs with a 2-1 victory against hosts Orange County SC and will hope to enjoy more playing time under his new boss.

“Rick has been a foundational leader for the soccer operations of Phoenix Rising FC since the team’s inception,” said the club’s Governor Berke Bakay.

He added “He has provided continuity and uninterrupted success for the team and has worked very hard and thoughtfully to earn the title of Head Coach for Phoenix Rising FC.”

Schantz took over the club as interim head coach on June 10th following the departure of previous head coach Patrice Carteron, who left the club to manage Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly FC. Schantz went unbeaten in his first four matches in charge of the club, was named “USL Coach of the Month” by the League, and compiled a 12-7-1 record during the rest of the 2018 regular season. Under his guidance, the club finished the year third place in the Western Conference.

Following the regular season, Schantz led the club to its first-ever playoff win on October 19, a 3-0 win over Portland Timbers 2, and eventually led the team to its first-ever Western Conference Championship title following a 2-1 win over Orange County Soccer Club. Rising FC fell short in the USL Cup Final to Louisville City FC 0-1.

“It has been the greatest learning experience of my career to serve among the stellar coaching staff at Phoenix Rising FC,” said Rick Schantz.

“I appreciate the confidence in me shown by the team’s owners, administrators, players and fans, and am incredibly honored to be named Head Coach of Phoenix Rising FC.”

Schantz joined the Phoenix Rising FC coaching staff as an assistant coach on January 9, 2017. Prior to joining the club, Schantz was the head coach for former Premier Development League club FC Tucson.