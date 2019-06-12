Ghanaian duo Dauda, Mohammed win Nigeria Premiership title with Enyimba FC

Ghanaian pair Farouk Mohammed and Fatau Dauda have emerged Nigeria Premier League champions with Enyimba FC.

The Aba State Warriors outfit were crowned Nigeria Premier League champions following a 3-0 victory over Akwa United in their final Championship playoffs match on Wednesday evening.

The People's Elephant needed goals from Reuben Bala, Stanley Dimgba and Abdulrahman Bashir to lift their eighth league title.

Mohammed enjoyed the entire duration of the match whiles the experienced Black Stars custodian was left out of the team’s matchday squad.

Fatau has been a cult hero since joining the side in 2016 from Ghanaian outfit AshantiGold SC.

Mohammed meanwhile, joined the side from Elmina Sharks at the start of the 2017 campaign.