Ghanaian duo Ibrahim Osman and Mohammed Fuseini make Danish League Team of the Week

Denmark-based Ghanaian duo, Ibrahim Osman and Mohammed Fuseini, have been named in the Superliga Team of the Week after excellent performances on matchday 24 of the league.

Osman, who made his Ghana debut during the March international break, scored as FC Nordsjaelland defeated FC Copenhagen in the Superliga Group A playoff.

Compatriot, Mohammed Fuseini grabbed a brace as Randers FC beat Hvidovre in the Superliga Group B playoff.

Both players have been instrumental for their respective clubs as Nordsjaelland eye a European place finish while Randers battle for survival.

Fuseini has been a marquee signing for Randers, leading their fight for survival with five goals in his last two games. The former WAFA player is currently on loan at Danish club from Austrian outfit Sturm Graz.

Meanwhile, Osman will leave Nordsjaelland at the end of the season to join English Premier League Brighton and Hove Albion after signing a contract with the Seagulls in January.

