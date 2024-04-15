Ghanaian duo Jeremie Frimpong and Fosu Mensah win historic Bundesliga title with Bayer Leverkusen

Dutch-born Ghanaian duo, Jeremie Frimpong and Timothy Fosu-Mensah, have won the German Bundesliga title Bayer Leverkusen.

The two defenders played a role as the club won its first-ever league title with five games to spare in the Bundesliga.

Frimpong has been particularly key to Xabi Alonso's campaign, scoring 13 goals and providing 11 assists as a right-back.

Meanwhile, Fosu-Mensah battled injuries and poor form for most of the season, failing to make an appearance in the Bundesliga this season.

"Mama we are champions," an excited Frimpong posted on social media during the celebrations.

Bayer Leverkusen are on course for an unprecedented treble after reaching the final of the DFB Pokal and are a step into the semi-final of the UEFA Europa League.

Frimpong has attracted interest from several top clubs ahead of the summer transfer window with Manchester United and Manchester City the frontrunners.

He joined Bayer Leverkusen after winning the league with Scottish giants Celtic.