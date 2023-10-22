Ghanaian duo Nasiru Banahene and Edmund Arko-Mensah score in Honka big win over Inter Turku

Ghanaian duo Nasiru Banahene and Edmund Arko-Mensah were on the scoresheet for FC Honka when they thumped FC Inter Turku in the Finnish Veikkausliga championship playoff.

Honka prevailed in the matchday 27 encounter with 3-0 victory over a ten-man Inter Turku side at their Tapiolan urheilupuisto venue in Espoo on Saturday.

Former Finland international midfielder Roman Eremenko scored the opening of the match to give Honka the lead in the 24th minute.

Banahene doubled the advantage for the home side in the 74th minute with an effort from close range with an assist by teenager Vincent Ulundu.

Arko-Mensah, the Ghana U23 midfielder, wrapped up the victory for Honka six minutes from time after connecting a pass from the veteran midfielder Eremenko.

Honka remain in the 5th position on the league standings despite Saturday's victory. They have 41 points and are twelve behind leaders HJK Helsinki.

Banahene, formerly of Liberty Professionals, has made 12 appearances in the Finnish top-flight this season, scoring once while Arko-Mensah has played 22 games with two goals to his credit.