Ghanaian duo Thomas Agyepong and Collins Tanor begin preseason with Manchester City

Ghanaian duo Thomas Agyepong and Collins Tanor joined the rest of their Manchester City teammates for preseason ahead of the new season.

Thomas Agyepong, a member of the Black Stars team returned on loan from NAC Breda, where he spent last season enjoying regular playing time earning him a call up to the national team.

Meanwhile, Collins Tanor returns from Belgian side KFCO Beerschot, having spent the whole of last season in the second tier.

The two paired up at the Manchester City training ground for their first official session.

Despite returning to England for preseason, Agyepong is reported to be on the radar of several Dutch clubs with NAC Breda, the favourite to sign him.

Collins Tanor- a defensive midfielder- is also expected to return to Belgium for another loan spell.