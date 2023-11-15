GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 15 November 2023
Ghanaian FA Cup: Asante Kotoko take on Nations FC, Hearts of Oak face Nania in Round of 64
Dreams FC won the FA Cup last season for their first major trophy

The draw for Round of 64 in the 2023/24 MTN FA Cup competition unfolded on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, with the matchups promising an array of thrilling encounters, setting the stage for intense competition in the knockout tournament.

Defending champions Dreams FC are slated to face Susubribi FC at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu, while Asante Kotoko will play Nations FC in a local derby.

The Accra Sports Stadium will witness a clash of titans as two former champions, Accra Hearts of Oak SC and FC Nania, go head-to-head for a coveted spot in the next round.

Regional rivalries add spice to the draw, with fixtures such as Aduana FC vs Berekum Chelsea FC, Elmina Sharks FC vs Young Redbull FC, and Steadfast FC vs Karela FC promising to be fiercely contested battles.

Last season's semi-finalists, Skyy FC, are set to test their mettle against Premier League side FC Samartex at St. Martins Park in Daboase.

 

 

