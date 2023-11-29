Ghanaian FA Cup: Nania FC eliminate Hearts of Oak in penalty shootout

Ghanaian football legend Abedi Pele's Nania FC held their nerve to eliminate giants Hearts of Oak from the MTN FA Cup in Round of 64.

The game ended goalless after 90 minutes of regular time, but Nania FC proved superior in the penalty shootout, winning 4-3.

The first half saw both teams create chances, but neither could find the back of the net. Hearts of Oak dominated possession and had several opportunities, but their finishing let them down. Nania FC, on the other hand, relied on quick counter-attacks, but their final ball was often lacking.

The second half followed a similar pattern, with Hearts of Oak pushing hard for a goal. They thought they had scored in the 75th minute when a powerful shot from outside the box hit the crossbar and bounced clear, but the referee waved play on.

As the game entered stoppage time, it became increasingly clear that the winner would be decided by penalties. Both teams converted their first three spot kicks, but Hearts of Oak missed their fourth, allowing Nania FC to take advantage and secure a 4-3 win.

Despite the defeat, Hearts of Oak created enough chances to have won the game comfortably. Their inability to convert these chances, combined with some inspired goalkeeping from Nania FC's custodian, ultimately cost them the tie.

For Nania FC, this result represents a massive upset and a huge boost to their confidence. They will face tougher opposition in future rounds, but this victory will give them belief that they can compete with the best in the country.