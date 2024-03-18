Ghanaian FA Cup quarterfinal draw set for Tuesday at MTN House

The Media Centre at MTN House in Accra is set to host the live draw for the quarterfinals of the 2023/24 MTN FA Cup on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

At 11:00 am local time, the eight qualified teams will discover their opponents for the upcoming quarterfinal matches.

Representatives from the qualified teams will be in attendance, alongside MTN sponsors, GFA Officials, and members of the FA Cup committee for the live draw event.

Among the teams included in draw are defending champions Dreams FC, former winners Bechem United FC, Legon Cities FC, Nsoatreman FC, and Karela FC.

Completing the roster of qualified teams are Skyy FC, Soccer Intellectuals FC, and Bofoakwa Tano FC. Viewers can catch the draw live on Max TV and all GFA social media channels.