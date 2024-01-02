Ghanaian FA Cup Round of 32 fixtures set for exciting weekend

The much-anticipated Round of 32 in the MTN FA Cup Competition is set to kick off on Friday, January 5, with a thrilling clash between Kasalgu Arrow Heads FC and Karela FC at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

Friday will witness additional action as Berekum City square off against Bofoakwa Tano FC, and Nsoatreman FC challenges Victory Club Warriors FC.

Saturday's lineup includes four captivating matches, featuring Berekum Chelsea FC against Baffour Soccer Academy FC and PAC Academy taking on Bechem United.

A highlight on Sunday will be the Premier League showdown between Bibiani Gold Stars and Asante Kotoko SC at the Bibiani Duns Park.

Additionally, last season's semi-finalists, Skyy FC, will host former winners Medeama SC on the same day.

Defending champions Dreams FC are in for a formidable test on Monday, January 8, 2023, as they face Heart of Lions FC at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu. The excitement continues with three more matches scheduled for Monday.

Full Fixtures