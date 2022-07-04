Ghanaian former players urged to help revitalise youth teams

Former national under-17 star Awudu Issaka believes retired Ghanaian international players can help national youth teams perform at the highest levels again.

Ghana's youth teams, both men's and women's, have struggled to compete at the highest level, both on the continental and global stages, missing out on numerous competitions in recent times.

However, according to Awudu Issaka, also known as the "Disco Dancer," it was time for retired players to be a part of the restructuring process of our youth teams in order to help change their fortunes.

The 1995 FIFA U-17 World Cup winner was overjoyed to be named to the Black Satellites and was determined to make an impact with the team.

In an interview with GNA Sports, Awudu Isaaka said: “I think old players have a crucial role to play in the development of our football, especially the youthful sides.

“It is we, the retired players, who can transfer knowledge of what we have learned outside to the younger ones. This would lead to the improvement of the quality of our youthful national teams because we have football talents.”

“Trust me, if more retired players set up academies or receive appointments to our national teams, trust me, Ghana’s youthful national teams will be a force to reckon with, once again.”