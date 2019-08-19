GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian forward Abass Issah promises to score more goals for FC Utrecht

Published on: 19 August 2019

Former Ghana youth star Abass Issah has promised to score more goals for Dutch side FC Utrecht  after netting his first for the club. 

The on-loan Mainz 05 attacker scored in the 9th minute of Utrecht's 1-1 draw with giants FC Feyenoord at the De Kuip stadium.

"Let say it's just a goal and I think I'm going to score more," the former Ghana U-17 forward said. "My dream is to score more and help the club," he added.

The 20-year-old intercepted a pass inside his half and raced like a hare- outwitting a defender close to the box before firing a low shot past the Feyenoord.

But Ridgeciano Haps equalized for the hosts in the 51st minute.

Despite losing the lead to draw 1-1, Issah revealed he was satisfied with the result and they will work hard for the next game next week.

"Playing an away game against Feyernord, it's a bit hard. And I think we had the possibility to win  the game but to go home without defeat, I think it's a good idea.

"We will go back and work for the next game next week."

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin 

