Ghanaian forward Abass Issah promises to score more goals for FC Utrecht

Former Ghana youth star Abass Issah has promised to score more goals for Dutch side FC Utrecht after netting his first for the club.

The on-loan Mainz 05 attacker scored in the 9th minute of Utrecht's 1-1 draw with giants FC Feyenoord at the De Kuip stadium.

"Let say it's just a goal and I think I'm going to score more," the former Ghana U-17 forward said. "My dream is to score more and help the club," he added.

The 20-year-old intercepted a pass inside his half and raced like a hare- outwitting a defender close to the box before firing a low shot past the Feyenoord.

But Ridgeciano Haps equalized for the hosts in the 51st minute.

Despite losing the lead to draw 1-1, Issah revealed he was satisfied with the result and they will work hard for the next game next week.

"Playing an away game against Feyernord, it's a bit hard. And I think we had the possibility to win the game but to go home without defeat, I think it's a good idea.

"We will go back and work for the next game next week."

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin