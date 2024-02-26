Ghanaian forward Abdul Aziz Yakubu brace earns Rio Ave thrilling draw against Sporting CP

Ghanaian forward Abdul Aziz Yakubu displayed his goal-scoring prowess by netting twice to secure a 3-3 draw for Rio Ave against Sporting CP on Sunday.

The 25-year-old, who recently rejoined Rio Ave after his spell in the Chinese Super League with Wuhan Three Towns, continued his impressive form by notching his fourth goal in three games for his side.

At the Estadio do Rio Ave, Umaro Embalo kicked off the scoring for Rio Ave in the third minute with a splendid strike.

However, Sporting CP quickly responded through Morten Hjulmand's equalizer in the ninth minute, followed by Viktor Gyokeres' goal to take the lead.

Aziz Yakubu then brought Rio Ave level with a penalty kick deep into first-half injury time. He later secured his brace from the penalty spot in the 67th minute, restoring Rio Ave's lead.

Sporting CP, however, fought back, with Sebastian Coates finding the net in the 73rd minute to salvage a point for his team.

Abdul Aziz Yakubu's remarkable performance adds to his tally of four goals in seven matches for Rio Ave since his return to the club in January.