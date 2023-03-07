Ghanaian forward Abdul Aziz Yakubu joins Chinese Super League side Wuhan Three Towns

Ghanaian striker Abdul Aziz Yakubu has completed his move to the Chinese Super League from Portuguese outfit Rio Ave.

The 24-year-old joins Chinese champions Wuhan Three Towns FC on loan for the rest of the season.

Yakubu signed a deal reportedly worth 1 million Euros to join Wuhan Three Towns FC and replaces forward Marcao.

Wuhan Three Towns could make the move a permanent one at the end of his deal.

Yakubu has been Rio Ave's top scorer in the Portuguese league this season, netting seven goals before leaving for Asia.

He was close to joining Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the winter transfer window, but the move fell through over health concerns.

Yakubu has been a key figure at Rio Ave in the last two seasons, helping the club gain promotion last year as he completed the campaign as top scorer.

He previously played for Vitoria Guimaraes and Estoril in Portugal.