Ghanaian forward Abu Danladi scores as Minnesota United thrash Everton in pre-season friendly

Ghanaian forward Abu Danladi was on target for Major League Soccer side Minnesota United FC as they thrashed English Premier League side Everton in a pre-season friendly.

Danladi netted in the second half to complete a 4-0 mauling of the Toffees at the Allianz Field.

Minnesota United overwhelmed the Merseyside club after a blistering first half saw the rampant Loons score three times before the break.

Emanuel Reynoso broke the deadlock after converting from the spot following a handball from Tom Davies in the box.

Michael Keane's own goal from a Kemar Lawrence cross doubled the American club's lead, before Luis Amarilla extended the lead two minutes later.

With 12 minutes remaining, Danladi finished off an amazing team display by Minnesota to make it 4-0.

Abu Danladi will travel with his Minnesota United teammates to Houston to face the Houston Dynamo in the Major League Soccer on Saturday.