Ghanaian forward Augustine Okrah begins training with Young Africans in Tanzanian topflight

Ghanaian winger Augustine Okrah has commenced training with Tanzanian giants Young Africans, affectionately known as Yanga, in the country's topflight league.

The talented attacker made the move from Bechem United during the mid-season transfer window, marking his return to Tanzanian football after a challenging stint with Simba FC two years ago.

Augustine Okrah, a former Asante Kotoko striker, is a well-known figure in the Ghana Premier League, having clinched the top goal scorer award in the 2013/2014 season with an impressive tally of 16 goals. His football journey has taken him to various clubs, including BK Hacken, FC Smouha, Al Hilal, and Al Merrikh in Sudan.

The ex-Bechem forward is currently making headlines in the ongoing Ghana Premier League, jointly holding the top scorer position with 9 goals from 17 games.

Joining Young Africans, Okrah is set to play alongside Ghanaian striker Hafiz Konkoni, who also boasts experience with Bechem United.

The combination of Okrah's skill and experience, along with the striking prowess of Konkoni, adds a dynamic dimension to Yanga's squad.